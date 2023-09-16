Here are some tips to take care of your windshield wipers

Rain is always a weakness for every Keralaite. A car journey listening to our favourite songs during this rainy season is a priceless experience for any travel and vehicle enthusiast. But that is not the case for vehicles during the rainy season. If you give a little more attention to the vehicle, you can enjoy the monsoon with the car. Here are some tips to maintain the windshield wiper during the rainy season.

Wipers are used the most during the rainy season, although they do not receive much attention at other times. Though a crucial component, the wiper is a cheap and easily replaceable spare part so much so that many of us forget to change the car's wiper blades at regular intervals.

The rubber portion of the wiper blade helps clear the view by wiping rainwater off the windshield. Exposure to heat can damage the car wiper, causing the rubber blades to harden, which leads to them getting cracked. These tips will help to avoid such incidents.

Cleaning the windshield

Cleaning the windshield is a critical part of maintaining wipers. Running the wipers when there is mud and other small debris that accumulate on the wipers and windshield during trips can cause scratches on the windshield and damage to the wiper blades. Before every trip, raise the wiper and clean the windshield by simply pouring water on it. Wiper blades can also last longer if they are cleaned with a damp cloth.

Wiper blade protection

Prolonged exposure to direct sunlight may cause the wiper blades to melt and stick to the windshield. Consider shady areas when parking for long periods of time. This helps the wiper blade to remain soft and flexible. Make sure that there is no excessive scraping noise when running the wiper during rain. This refers to the friction between the wiper blade and the windshield. If the sound is still there after cleaning, lip balms can be used to soften the rubber.

Diluted detergent for car wash

We often use detergent-based products including car shampoo to wash our vehicles. For windshield washing, such solutions can be diluted in one liter of water with one capful. This will help extend the life of the wiper blade. The stronger the solution, the more likely the rubber will harden.

Note wiper movement

Make sure that the wiper blades are working properly. Rust is more likely to get into the frame and impede movement. To check this, lift the wiper and move the blade side to side. Make sure the wiper does not operate in dry conditions. In case of emergency, washer fluid can be sprayed. If you run it like this frequently, the windshield may get scratched due to friction.

Change wiper blades

Even after doing all the above things, if you feel that there is water on the windshield, then you know that there is a problem with the wiper. If the wipers are worn or the frame isn't working properly, the water won't get removed from the windshield completely. There could be water streaks and loud noise too. If the rubber is cracked, replace the blade immediately.