RBI retains repo rate at 6.5% for fourth time

PTI
Published: October 06, 2023 10:56 AM IST
Representative image. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for fourth time in a row as it maintains a tight vigil on inflation.
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

He said the MPC will remain watchful of the inflation and remains resolute in its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level. According to him, the growth projection has been retained at 6.5 per cent for the current financial year with risks evenly balanced.

RELATED ARTICLES

The MPC meeting took place against the backdrop of Consumer Price-based Inflation (CPI) touching 6.83 per cent in August. The September print of inflation is expected next week.

The government has mandated the RBI to keep CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. 

MORE IN BUSINESS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout