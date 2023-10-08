Exchange or deposit of Rs 2000 notes only through RBI's 19 issue offices

New Delhi: Now the general public can exchange or deposit the Rs 2000 denomination notes only through 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) across the country, including at Thiruvananthapuram.

This was after the deadline set by the banker’s bank to exchange or deposit the notes, which it had withdrawn from circulation on May 19, through banks ended on Saturday.

A maximum of 10 Rs 2000 notes (Rs 20,000 in value) can be exchanged for smaller denominations through the issue offices. There is no limit, though, for the amount that can be deposited using the Rs 2000 denomination notes. This will be so till further notice.

The 19 issue offices are located at Thiruvananthapuram (Bakery Junction), Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi and Patna.

The RBI last month informed that 93 percent of these notes in circulation had returned to the banking system. The Rs 2000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 following the demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes. However, the RBI stopped printing the Rs 2000 note during the 2018–19 period.