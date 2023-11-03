Lava's new Blaze 2 5G: A quick look

Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has unveiled its latest 5G smartphone, the Blaze 2. Packed with features and sporting an impressive 6.56-inch HD+ IPS Punch Hole display, premium glass back, and an innovative Ring Light, this smartphone is generating quite a buzz. Let's dive into what makes this phone stand out.

Stylish Choices: The Blaze 2 5G is available in three appealing colours - Black, Blue, and Lavender, starting at just Rs 9,999.

Availability: Interested buyers can get their hands on the Blaze 2 5G through Lava's retail network, Amazon, or Lavamobiles.com starting from November 9.

Camera Capabilities: Equipped with a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera with a screen flash for selfies, this smartphone promises fantastic photography experiences. It offers various camera modes, including Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, GIF, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, and Intelligent Scanning.

Impressive Display: The Blaze 2 5G features a 2.5D Curved Screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and vivid visuals.

Powerful Performance: Under the hood, it's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, ensuring a snappy and responsive user experience.

Clean Software: The phone provides a clean Android 13 experience, free from ads and bloatware. It also offers anonymous and auto-call recording and features a convenient side fingerprint sensor. Moreover, Lava guarantees an upgrade to Android 14 and two years of quarterly security updates.

Long-Lasting Battery: With a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support via Type-C, you won't have to worry about running out of power during the day.

(With IANS inputs)