Manorama Quickerala expo has latest trends in world of machinery on display

Kochi: The latest trends in the world of industrial machinery are on display at the third edition of Malayala Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo which is going on at Marine Drive here. Key players from different sectors of the machine world have arrived from across the country to showcase their products at the three-day grand expo which will be on till Saturday.

Some of the major attractions at the event include large food packing machines, the latest models of water purifiers, an innovative jalebi-making machine and printing and laser cutting machines. The crowds thronging the exhibition ground reflect the enthusiasm the event has created among the MSME stakeholders as well as the common people interested in the ever-evolving world of machinery and technology.

George Scaria of H2O Care, a leading water treatment company in Kerala, said the event has been highly beneficial to them as the company received several business inquiries. The Changanassery-based company has demonstrated a wide range of its products at the event. The company is into water testing, water purifiers, water treatment plants and wastewater treatment plants. It has in its product list commercial water treatment plants which can treat 50,000 litres of water an hour and a domestic sewage treatment technology which can recycle up to 1,500 litres of water a day.

Asian Packing Machinery Pvt Ltd, an industry major based in Kochi and Chalakudy, has displayed its machinery at the event for the third time. The company, which was established in 1990, has displayed giant collar type servo baggers with multi-head weigher and other products at the expo. The company has to its credit over 200 products, its marketing manager Sunny Joseph said. The company exports machinery to 60 countries. It has its manufacturing unit in Faridabad.

An innovative jangiri maker, manufactured and sold by Bengaluru-based And Technologies is among the products that have received an overwhelming response from visitors. The machines in various capacities can make from 200 to 1,000 pieces of the popular sweet in an hour. Its clients include all major bakers in Karnataka and Kerala.

And Technologies, one of the stalls set up at the expo. Photo: Onmanorama

Muvattupuzha-based Essar Techins attends the expo flaunting its works done in association with top clients such as Kerafed, Keram Oil Mills and Kerala State Coconut Development Corporation. The company offers complete solutions to those who want to set up an oil production plant. Its products include oil expellers and coconut and copra cutters. The company has its manufacturing unit in Ludhiana, managing partner Rajith K U said.

Sign Media, based in Thrissur and Ernakulam, has displayed its most modern machines for printing, laser cutting and fibre laser cutting. The company launched in 2012 and has found its customer base in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Sajith Kumar and Jinadev are its managing partners.

The third edition of Malayala Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo features products from nearly 130 machine manufacturers at over 200 stalls.

Thousands thronged to the expo that has the latest trends of the machinery world on display. Photo: Onmanorama

The event is organised by Manorama Quickerala.com in association with the Kerala State Small Industries Association, Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, All Kerala Distributors Association and Bakers Association. The expo's banking partner State Bank of India, automotive partner Maruti Suzuki Nexa, MSME partner Small Industries Development Bank of India and furniture partner Wook Looks Furniture have arranged exclusive stalls at the event.

The expo will be open from 11 am to 8 pm on all three days. Seminars on various aspects of entrepreneurship will be held as part of the expo. Entry will be free. For more details, contact 9072005841.