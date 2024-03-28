Crypto exchange Giottus lists bitsCrunch on its platform

Crypto currency exchange Giottus has listed bitsCrunch (BCUT) token on its trading platform. This will help crypto enthusiasts to access and trade BCUT tokens seamlessly.

bitsCrunch is an AI-powered, decentralised NFT data platform that enables developers to build reliable NFT applications (dApps) quick and easy.

In a statement, Giottus said that it already has over 200 crypto assets listed on its platform. The exchange said it has over 1 million users.



“By listing bitsCrunch token, Giottus Exchange further solidifies its commitment to providing users with access to innovative and promising projects in the crypto space. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Giottus and bitsCrunch,” the platform said in its statement.