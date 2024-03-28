Crypto exchange Giottus lists bitsCrunch on its platform

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 28, 2024 04:37 PM IST
Representative image. Photo: Reuters

Crypto currency exchange Giottus has listed bitsCrunch (BCUT) token on its trading platform. This will help crypto enthusiasts to access and trade BCUT tokens seamlessly.
bitsCrunch is an AI-powered, decentralised NFT data platform that enables developers to build reliable NFT applications (dApps) quick and easy.

In a statement, Giottus said that it already has over 200 crypto assets listed on its platform. The exchange said it has over 1 million users.

“By listing bitsCrunch token, Giottus Exchange further solidifies its commitment to providing users with access to innovative and promising projects in the crypto space. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Giottus and bitsCrunch,” the platform said in its statement.

