These amazing robots await visitors at ‘RoboVerse VR’ in Kochi from June 12

Kochi: Kerala’s biggest robotic-virtual reality exhibition ‘RoboVerse VR’, organised by Manorama Online in association with Jain University, will take place at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi from June 12 to 17. Visitors to the event, which will be open from 10 am to 10 pm on all days, can enjoy an experience similar to science fiction movies where robots and virtual reality co-exist. Thiruvananthapuram-based Unique World Robotics is providing technical support for the expo. The highlights of the event include a dancing robot named Sanbot, drones, a fitness guru robot, robo mouse, robo warzone, robo dogs, 3D printing and AI storytelling.

Dancing robot

Visitors at the expo will be welcomed at the venue by Sanbot, a dancing robot. The robot can reply to questions and make dance moves. Sanbot, which works based on advanced facial, object recognition, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and super motion control system technologies, can also act as a guide.

Representational image. Photo: Canva

Fly a drone

There is an opportunity for visitors to fly a drone at RoboVerse. They can also learn about various types of drones such as quad copters; agri drones used in the farm sector; mini drones which travel at very high speeds; DJI drones, which have amazing capabilities and FPV (first-person drones) which can be operated similar to those seen in video games.

Autographing robot

Another interesting robot at the expo can sign an autograph and write stories at a fast pace. This model is easy to install on a table and can be controlled with a computer or tab. Apart from writing, the robot can carry out many tasks done with a human hand.

Fitness guru

Alpha is a robot that can inform visitors a lot about fitness and exercise. It is programmed to promote workouts.

Representational image. Photo: Canva

Robo mouse

Visitors would be given an opportunity to control a small robot after learning the basics of coding. Displays at the expo will include plug-and-play working models of self-driving cars, radios and modern hydel projects. Mini workshops at the event will enable visitors to create their own electronic project within 15 minutes.

Roller-coaster ride

At the VR experience zone, visitors can enjoy the roller-coaster. They can also participate in musical sessions and 7 VR experience games with tickets.

Mimicking robot

The voice-mimicking robot Kiki will help children learn the basic concepts of robotics. Labs have also been arranged at the expo to familiarize school students about the classrooms where robotics and AI are taught.

Representational image. Photo: Canva

Robo warzone

Robots fight with each other in this area of the expo. Visitors can enjoy these battles and even join one side.

Robot dogs

Yet another highlight of the event is the presence of robot dogs, which closely resemble the real ones in shape and behaviour.

Representational image. Photo: Canva

3D printing

Live sessions on the practical utilization of 3D printing will take place at the expo. A variety of scientific experiments, including chemical reactions and interactive physics sessions, and biology exhibitions are among the other programmes.

AI storytelling

The expo will also deal with the techniques of telling a new story with various popular cartoon characters on the interactive display, including Vikraman, Muthu and Luttappi in ‘Balarama’ and ‘Kalikkudukka’, utilizing AI technology.

Representational image. Photo: Canva

Other attractions

Visitors would also be able to spend quality time at a mobile planetarium, hoverboards and Magic Floor with interactive tiles.

Entry by tickets

Entry to Roboverse is by tickets. For details, contact 9895395225.