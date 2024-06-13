Little Robos steal spotlight at Roboverse VR Expo

It was a group of little robots that stole the show on the first day of the Roboverse VR Expo, organized by Manorama Online. The event showcased an impressive array of robots capable of dancing, narrating stories, and even forming friendships.

The robot dogs, which greeted guests at the inaugural event held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, captivated everyone with their dance performance. These robotic companions also engaged with children, playing and interacting with them.

The stars of the show were three robot dogs from the Go1 and Go2 series, manufactured by Unitree. These lifelike robots mimic the behaviour and appearance of real dogs. They are designed for monitoring and inspection in environments that are inaccessible to humans.

In addition to the robot dogs, a little humanoid robot named Yanshee too caught the attention of the children. Created by UBTech, Yanshee is primarily used for entertainment and aims to introduce the younger generation to the world of robotics.

The VR Experience Zone at Roboverse offers visitors the thrill of a roller-coaster ride. Attendees can also purchase tickets to participate in seven VR experience games. The expo also provides opportunities to learn more about robotics technology, interact with experts on the latest advancements, and attend informative workshops.

