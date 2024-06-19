PM Surya Ghar scheme: Beneficiaries can now give up subsidy

New Delhi: Residential consumers installing rooftop solar plants under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana can opt out of receiving the subsidy granted by the government. The operational guidelines of the scheme, launched by the centre, state that a 'Give it Up' option will be enabled in the national portal of the project. The subsidy thus opted out of will be extended to more eligible users.

The scheme, which provides financial support for grid-connected rooftop solar projects, mandates that consumers must install domestically manufactured solar panels to avail of the subsidy. This stipulation, however, will not apply to those giving up the subsidy.

The project envisions the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of one crore housing units across the country. A subsidy of Rs. 30,000 will be given to the beneficiaries to meet the expense of installing a solar plant with a capacity of one kilowatt, Rs. 60,000 for two kilowatts, and Rs. 78,000 for three kilowatts. The operational guidelines include all details of implementing the project.

Although Housing Societies are also eligible for the subsidy, the power generated by the plant should be used in common areas including e-vehicle charging stations. None of the houses in the society are allowed to use the power generated by these modules. The societies can install power plants with a capacity of up to 500 kilowatts and will receive a subsidy of Rs. 18,000 per kilowatt. The subsidy will be calculated by accounting for three kilowatts for each house.

For instance, if a housing society comprising 20 houses installs a plant with a 100-kilowatt capacity, it stands to receive Rs. 10.8 lakh as a subsidy. For a housing society with 50 houses, installing a plant with the same capacity will cost Rs. 18 lakhs.

The guidelines also clarify the extension of the subsidy when houses that already have rooftop solar projects raise their capacity. For instance, if a house raises the capacity of its plant from one kilowatt to four kilowatts, it stands to receive the subsidy for only two out of the three additional kilowatts (Rs. 48,000) if it had already availed of the subsidy for the initial capacity. The central subsidy is available only up to an installed capacity of three kilowatts. Similarly, no central assistance will be received if an existing plant is relocated to another place.

The PM Surya Ghar project will be extended to applications received from February 13, 2024. The implementation period of the programme will be until March 31, 2027.