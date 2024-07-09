Yusuff Ali adds new business jet to fleet, puts G550 up for sale

Our Correspondent
Published: July 09, 2024 02:50 PM IST Updated: July 09, 2024 02:52 PM IST
Gulfstream G600, Gulfstream G550. Photo: Stantonaviation, Gulfstream

Yusuff Ali M A has put up his Gulfstream G550 business jet aircraft for sale. The Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International bought the 16-seater jet for about Rs 350 crore in 2016. Powered by a Rolls-Royce BR 710C4-11 engine, the aircraft had clocked 3065.11 hours. It was manufactured by Gulfstream Aerospace Corp, owned by Virginia, US-based General Dynamics.

Stanton & Partners Aviation, a firm dealing with the sale and purchase of private jets, has listed Yusuff Ali's aircraft on several sites. He bought the aircraft after owning a Legacy 650.

Yusuff Ali put up the aircraft for sale after procuring a new one, Gulfstream G600. He purchased the twin-engine business jet, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, for about Rs 483 crore in April. Gulfstream Aerospace launched the aircraft in December 2023, and was registered as T7-YMA. Capable of flying 6600 nautical miles at 0.925 Mach (around 1140 kmph), it could carry 19 passengers.

