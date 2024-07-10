Kochi set to host India’s first GenAI conclave; CM to inaugurate 2-day event Thursday

Kochi: Kerala’s Kochi is all set to host the first International GenAI Conclave in the country. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the two-day summit, co-hosted by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and IT giant IBM, at 10.15 am on Thursday (July 11) at Bolgatty Lulu Grand Hyatt.



With a line-up of expert talks, panel discussions, workshops and exhibits, the event would highlight the potential and practical implications of generative AI. The conclave will deliberate on the impact of GenAI, challenges, latest developments and opportunities to leverage it for India's economic advancement and career growth for India's youth. The conclave will include panel discussions, interactive sessions and product demos on how generative AI can be deployed with trust and confidence.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve will chair the inaugural meet. Chief Secretary Dr V Venu, Norka Routes vice chairman and Lulu Group MD and chairman M A Yousuffali will be among the speakers.

“The government expects the AI conclave to be the beginning of a good change. It is also an attempt to showcase Kerala before the world. Kerala should be able to make use of the benefits of AI before others. Our aim is to make the state a hub of AI,” Minister Rajeeve told media in Kochi on Wednesday.

He said Kerala has imparted training in AI tools to 80,000 schoolteachers. “We will also explore the scope of AI in government machinery,” he said.

Nearly 2,000 delegates will attend the meet. Ministers, IBM representatives, industry and technology experts, developers, universities, students, media, analysts and government officials will attend the event.

There will be 17 sessions in the summit. Steve Smith, one of the world's most experienced astronauts who was with NASA, will be one of the guest speakers at the event.

Minister Rajeeve, Principal Secretary (Industries Department) APM Muhammad Haneesh, Electronics IT Secretary Dr Ratan U Khelkar and others will speak on the Gen AI support ecosystem in Kerala.

IBM Vice President Dinesh Nirmal, Industries Department Principal Secretary APM Muhammad Haneesh, Director S Harikishore and KSIDC Executive Director R Harikrishnan also participated in the press conference.