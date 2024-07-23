Sensex, Nifty tank after FM tax on capital gains, derivatives trading

Mumbai: After a brief volatile early trading session, the benchmark indices plummeted after the government proposed to raise the tax on capital gains and on trading derivatives, which analysts said could hit the markets in the short term. The broad-based NSE Nifty 50 dropped 198 points and S&P BSE Sensex dipped 596 points at 12.53 pm.

In the first budget of the third Narendra Modi government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the tax rate for equity investments held for less than one year to 20% from 15% and for shares held for more than 12 months to 12.5% from 10%. The budget also raised the securities transaction tax on derivatives. "The market was not anticipating negative surprises in areas like capital gains tax and securities transaction tax," Krishna Appala, senior research analyst at CapitalMind Research told Reuters.