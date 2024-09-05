Kerala's seemingly unlikely triumph: Emerges country's 'top performer' in business reforms

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: Whacked left and right by political, administrative and social scandals, the Pinarayi Vijayan government finally has something to cheer about. For the first time in history, Kerala has found a place among 'top achievers' in the latest Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) rankings by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Kerala has consistently topped social indicators, but business sector reforms were hitherto considered beyond it. The BRAP 2024 rankings are expected to change this perception.

Under BRAP, states are graded under four categories: Top Achievers, Achievers, Aspirers, and Emerging Business Ecosystems. In 2020, when the ranking was last published, Kerala was in the 'Aspirers' category, the third-tier states struggling to make a mark.

"This time, not only is Kerala in the 'Top Achievers' category, but we are also the state that has topped in nine of the 30 reform parameters, the most among all states in the country. In a sense, we can call ourselves the first among equals," Minister for Industries P Rajeeve told Onmanorama from Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, which also found a place in the 'Top Achievers' category, topped in five and three parameters respectively. "Kerala scored over 95% marks in all these nine parameters," Rajeeve said.

The BRAP 2024 'Top Performer' prize. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kerala topped in two 'business-centric' and seven 'citizen-centric' reform areas. Kerala came first in the country in two 'business-centric' reforms: obtaining utility permits (business) and paying taxes.

Here are the seven ' citizen-centric' reform areas where Kerala topped. One, online single window system. Two, certificates related to urban local bodies. Three, certificates related to the Department of Revenue. Four, obtaining utility permits. Five, public distribution system. Six, transport. Seven, employment exchange.

'Obtaining utility permit (business)' refers mostly to securing electricity and water connections for businesses. There are a slew of reforms states have to implement to score high.

One is that states should have an online system for submission of application for obtaining new electricity connection or approval from Electrical Inspectorate or power feasibility certificate. Tracking of their status should also be online.

For water connection, too, states should have an online system for submission of application, payment of application fee, tracking the status of application, and also for third party verification.

Under the 'paying taxes', states should set up service centres to assist taxpayers for e-filing of returns. They should also establish a helpline that offers basic services such as GST registration, and preparation and filing of returns under the GST Act.

Minister Rajeeve received the 'Top Achiever' prize from Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at a function in New Delhi on Thursday.

While felicitating the top performers under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), the union minister recognised the outstanding work of States and union territories in enhancing the Ease of Doing Business. A Press Information Bureau (PIB) release said that "states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat were highlighted for their remarkable reforms in streamlining processes and providing efficient services to businesses and citizens alike."