Apple iPhone 16 launch: Release date, pricing, and full specifications

Apple is all set to launch its most anticipated device - the iPhone 16 series with its four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As per reports, the iPhone 16 will see significant upgrades with a new refreshing design and brighter display. Apple’s brand-new A18 CPU will ensure lightning-fast speed and the camera is expected to reach new heights with improved image processing and better low-light capabilities. Furthermore, the enhanced AI capabilities (Apple Intelligence) is aimed to elevate user experience.

After the release, iPhone aficionados can purchase the iPhone 16 variant of their choice on Easy EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

Read on to discover the release date, pricing, features, and full specifications of iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 - Release date

Apple has announced its launch event for September 9th at 10:30 PM IST.

iPhone 16 - Price

The price of the iPhone 16 may start at Rs. 79,990 in India for the 128GB variant. The 256GB and 512GB variants could be available at Rs. 89,990 and Rs. 1,09,990 respectively.

With flexible repayment tenures ranging between 1 to 60 months and Easy EMI schemes, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is an ideal payment mode to possess iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 - Full specifications

iPhone 16 - Design

According to reports, the Apple iPhone 16 will flaunt a pill-shaped camera module at the back. The microphone will sit next to the lenses and the LED flash just outside the camera bump.

Another significant change is the new ‘Capture’ button next to the power key to capture photos and record videos with a single tap. Furthermore, the Action button, previously limited to Pro models, will make its way to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

The iPhone 16 will retain the same glass back, along with the MagSafe magnets alignment. The new model could be available in seven colours with new Purple and White options.

iPhone 16 - Display

While the screen size of iPhone 16 will remain the same as iPhone 15, display will be better and brighter with improved OLED panels. Micro-lens technology will boost the brightness of the screen and provide a more immersive experience. This means you can use your phone for a longer duration.

Apple may reduce the bezels on the iPhone 16 by implementing the Border Reduction Structure (BRS), thereby clearing more space upfront. The Ceramic Shield glass protection and the 60Hz refresh rate will be retained. The display will support HDR10 content and will come with Dolby Vision support.

iPhone 16 - Camera

iPhone 16 will feature the same 48MP primary and 12MP ultrawide lenses as its predecessor. With an improved f/2.2 aperture in the main camera, there will better low-light and post-processing capabilities.

Apple’s new set of image-processing algorithms will refine colour accuracy and enhance dynamic range. The iPhone 16 model may also get the macro mode. Features like Dual-Pixel PDAF and sensor-shift auto-focus will ensure sharp images even in motion.

Also, you will be able to capture 4K videos at 24/25/30/60fps and 1080p videos at 25/30/60/120/240fps from the rear camera. The selfie camera will be capable of shooting 4K videos at 24/25/30/60fps and 1080p videos at 25/30/60/120fps.

Apple iPhone 16 – Performance

The most impactful upgrade in iPhone 16 will be the new A18 Bionic chip. Based on TSMC's cutting-edge 3-nanometer fabrication process, it’s the most powerful CPU iPhone’s base variants have had to date. The new SoC will offer the next generation of iPhones lightning-fast speeds and seamless multitasking. The A18 chip will support advanced machine learning capabilities that are essential to incorporating more refined Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone 16 series will see an increase in memory from 6GB to 8GB, which means better performance and regular software updates for up to five years. The iPhone 16 will boot on Apple’s latest iOS 18 with several customisation options in the user interface.

Apple iPhone 16 - AI capabilities

Like Open AI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini, Apple Intelligence is trained on large information models. However, it’s more of your personal companion integrated into a smartphone to help you navigate all important tasks and manage your workflow seamlessly across the Apple ecosystem.

Apple Intelligence also learns your habits and preferences to prioritise notifications and take action. It also has image generation capabilities, allowing you to create animations, illustrations, sketches, and more in the dedicated Image Playground app. Siri, your digital assistant of old, will get a new makeover with the help of Apple Intelligence.

However, AI capabilities are currently compatible only with the company's A17 Pro’s SoC.

Apple iPhone 16 – Battery

The iPhone is likely to feature a 3,561 mAh battery. Clubbing this with Apple’s new battery optimisation features, video playback of over 20 hours and audio playback of over 80 hours can be expected.

Final verdict

Apple promises to deliver features we have never seen before through their iPhone 16 series. AI integration is expected to take the smartphone experience to a whole new level. The refreshing design, improved low-light camera capabilities, and the powerful A18 chip will further cement the iPhone 16’s position as the most sought-after device in the market.

Despite the hefty price tag, you won’t need to dip into your savings reserves to purchase a handset. Instead, you can rely on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to purchase the device on Easy EMIs, with tenures ranging from 1–60 months. Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store, select your preferred model, and choose favourable EMI terms to purchase the device using your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card!