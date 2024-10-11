Get latest iPhone on EMI: A beginner's guide to buying iPhone 16 on EMI

The iPhone 16 has landed, and tech enthusiasts are chomping at the bit to get their hands on this cutting-edge device. But let's face it – premium smartphones come with premium price tags. What if you could bring home the latest iPhone without emptying your bank account in one go? Owning your dream phone can become a reality through EMI payments. With the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, you can make your iPhone 16 purchase easily while keeping your finances in check.

Why buying the iPhone 16 on EMI makes financial sense

EMI, meaning Equated Monthly Instalments, is a fixed amount you pay each month to cover the cost of your purchase over time. When you buy the iPhone 16 on EMI, you're essentially spreading the total cost across several months, making it much more budget-friendly.

For beginners, understanding EMI meaning is crucial. Instead of paying a lump sum upfront, you divide the cost into smaller, more digestible chunks. This approach allows you to better manage your cash flow and keep your savings intact. Plus, you get to enjoy your new iPhone 16 right away, without waiting months to save up the full amount.

What makes the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card the best choice?

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card is an excellent choice for your iPhone 16 purchase as it's designed to make high-value purchases like smartphones more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

One of the standout features of the Insta EMI Card is its flexibility. You can choose a repayment tenure that fits your budget, ranging from 1 to 60 months. This means you can tailor your EMIs to align perfectly with your financial situation. Whether you prefer to pay off your iPhone 16 quickly or stretch the payments over a longer period, the choice is yours.

Moreover, the Insta EMI Card has a pre-approved credit limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh. This generous limit ensures that you have ample purchasing power not just for your iPhone 16, but for other essential electronics or appliances you might need down the line. What's more – during festive seasons, you can often snag special zero down payment offers at Bajaj Finserv partner stores, making your purchase even more attractive.

How to buy your iPhone 16 on EMI with the Insta EMI Card

Ready to make your iPhone 16 dreams a reality? Here's a step-by-step guide on using your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card to purchase your new device:

Online purchase

Visit your preferred e-commerce platform that accepts the Insta EMI Card.

Add the iPhone 16 to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Select the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card as your payment method.

Enter your card details and choose your preferred EMI tenure.

Complete the transaction – your purchase is now converted into easy EMIs!

Offline purchase

Head to a Bajaj Finserv partner store.

Pick out your desired iPhone 16 model and inform the sales representative you'd like to use your Insta EMI Card.

Provide your card details to the store representative.

Select an EMI tenure that suits your budget.

Finalise the purchase – the amount is automatically split into EMIs over your chosen tenure.

Features and benefits of the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

Wallet-friendly EMIs: Say goodbye to budget constraints with low-cost EMI options tailored to your financial comfort.

Extensive acceptance: Your card works at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across more than 4,000 large and small cities across India.

Flexible repayment: Choose a repayment schedule that aligns with your cash flow, ranging from 1 to 60 months.

Zero down payment: During festive seasons, enjoy the luxury of bringing home your iPhone 16 without any upfront payment when shopping at partner stores.

Nil foreclosure charges: Change your mind about your EMI tenure? No problem – there are no penalties for early repayment.

Credit score improvement: Regular, timely EMI payments can give your credit score a healthy boost, opening doors to better financial opportunities in the future.

Tips for responsible credit usage with your Insta EMI Card

While the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card makes it incredibly convenient to purchase the iPhone 16, it's crucial to use this financial tool responsibly. However, there are some points to keep in mind to ensure you make the most of your card while maintaining financial health.

Keep track of your spending and ensure that your EMIs fit comfortably within your monthly budget. It's easy to get carried away with a high credit limit, but remember – every purchase translates to future payments. Before buying the iPhone 16, calculate how the EMIs will affect your monthly expenses.

Timely EMI payments are crucial. Set up reminders or auto-debit to ensure you never miss a due date. Consistent, on-time payments not only keep you in good standing with Bajaj Finserv, but also positively impact your credit score.

Eligibility criteria and application process for the Insta EMI Card

Ensure you meet the basic eligibility criteria and have the required documents in order before you apply for your Insta EMI Card. Applicants must:

Be Indian nationals between 21 and 65 years of age

Have a steady source of income

Have a credit score of 720 or higher

Produce valid documentation, including PAN and Aadhaar cards, proof of address, and bank account details for e-mandate registration

You can apply for the Insta EMI Card either online or offline:

Online process

Visit the official Bajaj Finserv website and navigate to the Insta EMI Card page.

Enter your mobile number and complete the OTP authentication.

Fill in the application form to know your pre-approved limit.

Complete the KYC verification process.

Pay the one-time joining fee of Rs. 599.

Set up the e-mandate for seamless payments.

Your card will be activated.

Offline

Visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store.

Ask a store representative for assistance.

Present the necessary documents for approval.

Pay the joining fee upon approval.

Your card will be issued for use.

Eager to get your hands on the iPhone 16, but want to keep your immediate expenses low? Your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card's flexibility, wide acceptance, and additional perks ensure the iPhone 16 is well within your reach.

So, don't let budget constraints hold you back from owning your dream device. Download the Bajaj Finserv App or visit the official website to apply for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card today and take the first step toward bringing home your new iPhone 16 on EMI.