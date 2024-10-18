Manorama Sampadyam to host Religare-SBI financial seminars in Kottayam on Oct 25

Kottayam: Malayala Manorama Sampadyam will join hands with SBI Funds Management and leading brokerage firm Religare, to host two seminars, as part of the Sampadyam Financial Expo, in Kottayam on October 25.

The one-day event will be held at the Mammen Mappilla Hall from 10.30 am.



In the first seminar, Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CIO (Fixed Income) of SBI Funds Management, will deliver the keynote address. Abin R Naik (Kerala Regional Head, SBI Funds Management) will preside. Baynes Joseph (Channel Head, SBI Mutual Fund, IFA, Kerala) and Roopa Venkatakrishnan (Secretary, FIFA) will conduct classes. Manoj D Shankar (Religare/R-Finmart) will lead the seminar.

The second seminar will be held at 4.30 pm.



Malayala Manorama Sampadyam is organising the seminar on share market and mutual funds in association with Religare Broking, SBI Funds Management and Kottayam Public Library.

Abraham Itticheria, President of Kottayam Public Library, will inaugurate the seminar, while Gurpreet Singh, CEO of Religare, will preside over the event.

Apart from Rajeev Radhakrishnan and Roopa Venkatakrishnan, who are participating in the first session, Arun Mohanty (South Zonal Head, Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund), B Gopakumar (MD & CE, Axis Mutual Fund), Sougata Chatterjee (Chief Business Operator, Nippon Mutual Fund), and Jinu Jose (Coordinator, UTI Mutual Fund) will also take part in the panel discussion.

The first 100 participants of the second seminar will get Manorama Sampadyam free for one month. A quiz on shares will also be held. For more information, contact: 99954 98471; 99954 51114; manojshankarreligare@gmail.com