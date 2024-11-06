Confluence 2024: Kerala is the best place to live and work, says VK Mathews

Kerala is the best place to work and live, said VK Mathews, Executive Chairman of IBS Software. He said the state has progressed significantly in governance, health index, smart device usage, and internet accessibility. He was speaking at India's largest industry-academia meet, Confluence 2024, at the Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology at Kakkanad in Kochi on Wednesday.

Union Minister for State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi will inaugurate the meeting.

Mathews said that Kerala boasts a high-quality human resource pool, even within the industrial environment. However, the state still has a long way to go regarding working conditions and other aspects.

In his inaugural address, Suresh Gopi wished the Confluence would enable all to move forward by acquiring and sharing more knowledge, understanding the realities of industrial sectors, and building a sustainable future.

At the event, he felicitated ISRO Chairman S Somanath, the recipient of the Kerala Prabha Aard, and Mathews, who had received the Kerala Sree Award.

Fr. (Dr.) Jose Kuriedathb, director of RESET, said the Confluence 2024 will shed new light on science and technology.