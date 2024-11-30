Thiruvananthapuram: Five startups led by woman entrepreneurs were under the spotlight at Huddle Global 2024, Kerala government’s flagship annual startup summit, in Kovalam on its second day on Friday.

The five nascent companies drew attention of the stakeholders, including investors, mentors and entrepreneurs, as they entered the final of the ‘ElevateHER’ programme, conducted by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

As a precursor to Huddle Global 2024, KSUM had organised ‘ElevateHER: Investment Pathway for Women Founders,” a three-week hybrid investment readiness programme for nine exceptional women-led startups from across India. Five of them entered the finals of the pilot event and got the opportunity to pitch their products and solutions/services at the ‘Open Pitch’ session held at the Women Zone segment of the Huddle Global 2024.

Those who pitched their products and services were Kuhu Krishna, founder, WrdHrd Technologies Pvt Ltd; Juliana Biju, founder & CEO, ReWago; Krishna Karappath, co-founder, Suee; Priya Deepak, founder & CEO, Kitch Natural Cookware Pvt Ltd; and Chandana S, co-founder & CEO, BreadCrumbs AI.

Suee offers high-quality and sustainable handloom products, while BreadCrumbs AI is a startup that provides personalised smart meal planning for leading a healthy lifestyle. It also offers effortless cooking with image analysis and audio transcripts.

Noicely.ai, developed by WrdHrd Technologies, enables its users to record a message in any language and get accurate live transcription with the support of 10-plus Indian languages including Hindi, English, Hinglish, Kannada and Bengali.

Kitch Natural Cookware specialises in selling authentic natural cookware, thereby ensuring livelihood to craftspeople and artisans across India, and ReWago is an e-commerce platform.

Kuhu Krishna said they are currently focusing on the Asia Pacific market and hope that they can capture 0.25 crore of the market share in the coming three to five years.

Juliana Biju revealed that ReWago aims to be India’s first re-ecommerce platform, a seller aggregator platform, and a one-stop destination for sustainable lifestyle shopping.

Noting that at Suee, they are mainly focusing on the fabric as well as the craft style, Krishna Karappath said they are mainly using Kannur handloom fabric which has Geographical Indication (GI) for the dyeing.

“We have designed uniforms for Kerala Fire & Rescue Special Task Force, colleges and schools. Currently, we are working with the Education Department of Kerala to design the syllabus of the fashion segment for high school students. In the retail expansion, we are planning to open stores in tier-1 cities and globally e-commerce platform,” she added.

‘ElevateHER’ focuses on upskilling participants in areas such as investor pitch deck development, refining their storytelling abilities, and mastering the art of the elevator pitch through hands-on mock pitch sessions.

The Women Zone At Huddle Global features sessions like Women in Leadership Talks, the Women Entrepreneurs Expo, and the Women Innovators Hub, showcasing female-led startups and offering mentorship. With exclusive bootcamps and masterclasses, it provides valuable insights and skills for women-led startups, celebrating achievements and fostering growth across industries.