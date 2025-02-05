Sreekumar Pillai, the co-founder and chief technology officer of Experion Technologies, is a prominent figure in software product engineering and digital transformation in India and has over two decades of experience in the field.

He began his career as an engineer at Keltron Controls, where he worked on building control systems for power plants. Later, he joined Network Systems & Technologies as a Software Engineer, developing software for Digital Control Systems and creating Engineering solutions for clients across various geographies. His diverse experience across multiple technology sectors proved invaluable when he co-founded Experion.

Experion was founded in 2006. The company has grown from a startup to employ more than 1,500 members. It offers its services across multiple sectors, currently catering to a diverse range of companies in industries including fintech, digital health, and logistics.

Those working in the industry claim that the company's achievements in product engineering, achieved under Sreekumar's guidance, are noteworthy. He has been recognized with numerous awards for his role in launching innovative products. Also, Sreekumar's influence extends beyond Experion, as he is recognized as one of the foremost experts in the simplification of complex technologies.

The presence of Sreekumar Pillai will undoubtedly prove advantageous for the Indian technology sector, particularly in light of the emergence of new technologies. Sreekumar Pillai will also attend Techspectations, where he will share his insights and experiences.

Techspectation digital conclave

The Manorama Online Techspectations digital summit, focussing on the latest advancements in the digital world and fostering a wealth of innovative ideas, is scheduled to take place in Kochi on February 7. This marks the sixth edition of Techspectations, recognised as Kerala's largest digital conclave, which will revolve around the theme 'Transforming Future; AI for Everyday Life'. The event is sponsored by Jain University Kochi and Google India, with Experion Technologies serving as the session partner and Popular Hyundai as the travel partner. For registration, additional information, and to secure your seat, visit https://www.techspectations.com/.

In this edition, the discussion will focus on the rapidly evolving digital world, major advancements in artificial intelligence, expectations of AI in the world of news, the realm of data analytics, and entrepreneurial revolutions in India and Kerala, which are creating avenues for both startups and established brands. A special discussion will be centred on Kerala's technological potential and its recent progress in this field.

The focus of the Manorama Online Digital Summit Techspectations is to create a platform for dialogues that will help us adapt to a new digital world and advance with its progress. This digital conclave started in 2016 and was also held in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2023, featuring a variety of themes.

CEOs, CTOs, CXOs, VPs, senior managers, directors, board members, managers, leaders, IT engineers, developers, entrepreneurs, business partners, digital marketing professionals, professors, researchers, students, government officials, business consultants, executives, etc. of leading companies will be part of Techspectations.

The fifth edition of Manorama Online's Techspectations Digital Summit took place in Kochi in 2023, serving as a forum for discussions aimed at capitalizing on opportunities and advancing progress. The theme for 2023 was '25 Years of Manorama Online: Absorb, Evolve & Thrive in New Digital Order.'