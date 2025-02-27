New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the media industry through its digital transformation. Speaking at the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave & Awards 2025 in New Delhi, he stressed the need for collaboration between media organisations and policymakers to tackle key challenges, including employment, copyright protection, and fair compensation.



Inaugurating the conclave, Vaishnaw highlighted the significance of such industry forums in shaping policy recommendations. Themed ‘Media Transformations in the AI Age’, this year’s DNPA (Digital News Publishers Association) Conclave brought together policymakers, media leaders, and technology experts to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on journalism, including misinformation, deepfakes, data privacy, and platform accountability.

Ensuring fair compensation and protecting jobs

Acknowledging the rapid transition from traditional media to digital platforms, particularly among younger audiences, Vaishnaw emphasised the need for a structured approach to safeguard media-related jobs and ensure fair compensation for content creators and publishers.

"Along with traditional media, which included newspapers and television as major mediums, digital media has emerged in a significant way. In many spheres, particularly among younger generations, there has been a complete shift from traditional media to digital media. This transition also brings challenges related to employment, creativity, copyright issues, and ensuring fair compensation for content creators, producers, and other stakeholders in the media industry," he noted.

The minister assured the industry of government support, adding, "From the government's side, we are fully prepared to provide any necessary assistance required during this transition. This conference aims to facilitate a detailed discussion on these aspects and will help provide clear policy directions."

Manorama Online CEO and DNPA Chairperson Mariam Mammen Mathew speaks at the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave in Delhi. Also present are Times Internet Chief Operating Officer Puneet Gupta, Dainik Bhaskar Group Deputy Managing Director Pawan Agarwal, Hindustan Times Digital CEO Puneet Jain, Network18 Digital CEO Puneet Singhvi and Zee Media Head of Public and Regulatory Affairs Anil Malhotra. Photo: Manorama

Responsible AI-driven media ecosystem

The event featured special addresses by senior policymakers, including Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, who outlined the government's role in steering media transformation in India, and S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), who shared insights on a futuristic AI regulatory framework.

Michael McNamara, Member of the European Parliament and Co-chair of its AI Working Group, provided an international perspective on AI regulations and their implications for digital media. Discussions focused on how AI can be leveraged to enhance news credibility while mitigating risks such as misinformation and deepfakes.

Vaishnaw praised the initiative, stating that the entire nation sees the media as a key responsibility bearer. "The key challenge is ensuring that this transition happens smoothly and without disruption. We expect this conference to provide constructive suggestions," he said.

Concluding his address, the minister encouraged participants to embrace change with an open mind. "I hope this conference will produce practical solutions to ensure a seamless shift for the industry. The government is ready to support you in this journey," he added.

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), representing India’s top 20 news publishers across print and electronic media, has been at the forefront of promoting credible journalism and fostering the growth of the news industry.