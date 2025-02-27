New Delhi: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju highlighted the rapid transformation of India’s media and entertainment (M&E) sector while addressing the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 in New Delhi on February 27. He underscored the importance of fair compensation for media houses to sustain quality journalism in the digital era.

Jaju acknowledged the sector’s impressive growth, stating, "India's M&E sector has witnessed an 8% growth in 2023, reaching nearly USD 28 billion, with digital media alone growing by 15%. The Indian gaming industry is evolving into a global powerhouse, while the VFX sector is expanding rapidly." He noted that India's transformation into a creative and technological hub is strengthening its cultural footprint globally.

Emphasising the role of AI-powered innovations, he pointed out their increasing influence on content creation, distribution, and personalisation. Jaju mentioned how AI-driven tools are enhancing efficiency in animation, VFX, and gaming, citing Indian contributions to global productions like Avatar: The Way of Water and the success of indie games like Raji.

However, he cautioned against the challenges posed by digital transformation, particularly misinformation and unfair revenue distribution. He stressed that digital advertising, backed by AI and big data analytics, is reshaping marketing strategies but has also contributed to unchecked misinformation.

Jaju expressed concern over the imbalance in revenue sharing between digital platforms and media houses, stating that while Indian publishers drive engagement, they receive minimal returns.

He remarked, "News articles and reports are now being used to train AI models that prioritise certain narratives without compensating original creators. This raises ethical concerns and affects journalistic sustainability." He called for a transparent revenue-sharing mechanism to ensure financial sustainability and journalistic integrity.

Discussing regulatory challenges, Jaju noted that safe harbour provisions under the IT Act, while designed to protect digital intermediaries, have sometimes been misused to evade responsibility. He urged platforms to proactively combat misinformation instead of reacting post-factum.

Highlighting the government's initiatives, Jaju mentioned the launch of the Create in India Challenge, which has attracted content creators nationwide. The finals will be held at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) from May 1-4 in Mumbai. He also announced the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, aimed at advancing skills, research, and innovation in animation, VFX, gaming, and extended reality.

The Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025, themed ‘Media Transformations in the AI Age’, provided a platform for policymakers, media leaders, and tech experts to discuss AI's impact on journalism and digital media. The DNPA, representing India’s leading news publishers, has been at the forefront of promoting credible journalism and fostering the industry's growth.

Jaju concluded by stressing the need for innovation to be accompanied by responsibility, stating, "The future of Indian media is digital, dynamic, and deeply transformative. As we embrace new technologies, we must ensure that they serve the interests of both media professionals and society at large."