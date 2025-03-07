Kochi: The Malayala Manorama Auto World Expo 2025 begins at CIAL Convention Centre in Kochi on Friday, March 7. Malayalam actor Manju Warrier will inaugurate the event at 11 am. The expo, which presents an amazing variety of automobiles, will be open from 10 am to 8 pm till Sunday.

Tickets are priced at Rs 200. However, entry is free for children aged under 15 years. Tickets can be booked on quickkerala.com

Automobiles ranging from supercars and superbikes to vintage cars are exhibited at the show. Vehicle lovers can also check out models of luxury brands such as Mercedes Benz, BMW, Porsche, Mini Cooper, JLR, Lexus and Volvo. The eye-catching passenger cars on display at the expo include, Hyundai Exter, Creta EV, Citroen Aircross, Mahindra BE6, XEV 9, Volvo C40 and XC60.

In addition, several models of two-wheelers such as Ather, Greaves, Vida, Chetak EV, Royal Enfield and Suzuki are exhibited.

Vehicles displayed at the Delhi Auto Expo have also been brought to the Malayala Manorama Auto World Expo 2025. Another highlight of the Auto World Expo is the Kerala launch of Volvo XC90 and Toyota Camry.