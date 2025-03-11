Explore top Voltas AC models and buy yours on Easy EMIs through Bajaj Finserv before stocks run out.

It’s March, the onset of summer in India, yet temperatures are already soaring up to 40°C in some parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Kerala, and Telangana. This unusual spike in temperature indicates an early onset of heatwave-like conditions, likely due to climate change. As the mercury rises, air conditioners (ACs) become a necessity rather than a luxury. However, there’s growing concern among manufacturers regarding a massive AC shortage by mid-April, mainly due to delays in procuring critical raw materials.

Given these circumstances, it is wise to invest in an AC right now before stocks start running out. With many options in the market, choosing the right AC can get confusing. One brand that has consistently stood out for its reliability and cooling performance is Voltas. Known for their top-notch air conditioners, Voltas ACs offer durability, energy efficiency, and advanced features that cater to every household’s cooling needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with so many models available, it can still be overwhelming to find the perfect one for your space. It is essential to conduct thorough research and understand the specifications before making a purchase.

To find the best Voltas AC tailored to your needs, you can explore the extensive range available on Bajaj Mall. This platform allows you to compare different models based on your budget, room size, and energy efficiency requirements. With various capacity options, from premium to affordable models, Bajaj Mall makes it easier for you to find an AC within your price range.

ADVERTISEMENT

The website also features filters to help you narrow down your choices quickly. Once you’ve finalised the best Voltas AC according to your needs, you can head to any of Bajaj Finserv’s partner stores spread across 4,000+ cities in India. Bajaj Finserv’s financing options ensure that you can make the purchase without straining your budget. With zero down payment and affordable EMI plans, buying an AC is now easier than ever.

Top Voltas AC models to buy this summer of 2025

With the potential AC shortage around the corner, it is advisable to make a quick purchase before stocks run out. Here are the top Voltas AC models to choose from with their prices, helping you make a quick decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Financing options with Bajaj Finserv

Purchasing a Voltas AC can be stress-free with Bajaj Finserv’s financing options. With a network of 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, Bajaj Finserv ensures that you can buy your desired AC without worrying about upfront costs. You can opt for customisable repayment tenures, ensuring that the monthly EMI fits within your budget.

Whether you’re planning to buy a premium inverter split AC or an affordable window AC, Bajaj Finserv provides competitive financing solutions, ensuring that the AC price remains manageable. The zero down payment offer on select models makes it even more affordable. All you need to do is visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store, choose your preferred AC model, and opt for a financing plan that suits you best.

Advantages of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Here’s why buying your Voltas AC from Bajaj Finserv partner stores is a smart choice: