StockGro, an investment advisory and knowledge platform that connects users with SEBI-registered experts, has partnered with Symbiosis International University, Dubai, to transform financial education for students in the UAE. This collaboration represents a major step forward in StockGro’s mission to equip young minds with the financial acumen necessary to navigate the complexities of investment and wealth management in a dynamic global economy.

Symbiosis International University, Dubai, renowned for its industry-focused education, fosters innovation, leadership, and real-world learning has partnered with StockGro, enhancing this mission by integrating financial literacy, investment strategies, and portfolio management into the curriculum, equipping students with practical skills to navigate global markets confidently.

StockGro’s stock market learning program equips students with practical expertise in portfolio management, investment strategies, and informed decision-making. By engaging in structured market analysis, they develop a deeper understanding of financial trends, risk management, and long-term wealth-building principles.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder & CEO of StockGro, underscored the significance of the partnership, stating: “Our collaboration with Symbiosis International University, Dubai, is an exciting step in democratizing financial education. Through structured learning experiences, students will gain invaluable skills that will help them make well-informed financial decisions, shaping them into confident investors and future leaders.”

Dr. Anita Patankar, Executive Director, Symbiosis International University, Dubai, emphasized the university’s commitment to applied learning, stating: “Our collaboration with StockGro reinforces our dedication to experiential learning. This partnership offers students valuable opportunities to build essential financial skills and gain market insights, laying a strong foundation for their future success in the financial industry.”

Suchi Dubey, Associate Professor at Symbiosis International University, Dubai, shared her thoughts: “Our partnership with StockGro marks a transformative step toward redefining financial education for our students. By blending theoretical insights with hands-on experiences, this collaboration offers a dynamic platform for students to hone critical financial skills. It empowers them to think strategically, act decisively, and emerge as future-ready professionals poised to lead in the competitive world of finance.”

With this initiative, StockGro is furthering its commitment to expanding financial literacy among leading educational institutions across the UAE and the broader GCC region. The partnership with Symbiosis International University, Dubai, paves the way for future endeavours aimed at nurturing financially savvy and investment-ready young professionals.

About StockGro

StockGro is an investment advisory and knowledge platform that connects users with SEBI-registered experts to explore advanced investment strategies. It empowers users to master trading and investing through insightful market analysis, expert recommendations, and AI-powered research tools. With 35M+ users in India and partnerships with 1,500+ top educational institutions globally, StockGro is shaping the future of financial advisory and wealth management.

StockGro welcomes educational institutions across the GCC to collaborate in shaping the future of financial literacy. Get in touch at community@stockgro.com to explore partnership opportunities.