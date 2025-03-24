New Delhi: Amazon India has announced the removal of referral fees on over 1.2 crore products priced below ₹300, a move aimed at boosting small businesses and enhancing seller growth on its platform.



Referral fees are commissions sellers pay to Amazon for each product sold. By eliminating these fees and reducing shipping costs, Amazon aims to make selling more profitable, particularly for everyday low-value items.

Key benefits for sellers

Zero referral fees : Applicable across 135 categories, including apparel, shoes, fashion jewellery, grocery, home décor, beauty, toys, kitchenware, automotive, and pet products.

: Applicable across 135 categories, including apparel, shoes, fashion jewellery, grocery, home décor, beauty, toys, kitchenware, automotive, and pet products. Lower shipping rates : National shipping rates for Easy Ship and Seller Flex have been reduced from ₹77 to ₹65.

: National shipping rates for Easy Ship and Seller Flex have been reduced from ₹77 to ₹65. Reduced handling fees : Sellers will pay up to ₹17 less for lightweight items under 1 kg.

: Sellers will pay up to ₹17 less for lightweight items under 1 kg. Bulk shipping savings: Sellers shipping multiple units at once can save over 90% on selling fees for the second unit.

Amit Nanda, Director of Selling Partner Services at Amazon India, stated, “By removing referral fees and cutting shipping costs, we’re enabling sellers to expand their selection and offer more competitive prices.”

Amazon’s new seller fee structure will take effect from April 7, 2025. With over 1.6 million sellers on its marketplace, the company continues to optimise its platform to drive seller profitability and customer affordability.