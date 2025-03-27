Kozhikode: Malayala Manorama Sampadyam, Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Investors Club of Calicut, and the financial advisory firm Geojit Financial Services Ltd will jointly organise a free awareness seminar on stock and mutual fund investments. The event will be held at the Calicut Chamber of Commerce Hall, Ashokapuram, on Saturday, March 29, at 5 pm.

Advocate Rasheed Ali P N, President of the Investors Club of Calicut, will inaugurate the event, and Calicut Chamber of Commerce chief Vineesh Vidyadharan will preside over the function. Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd, will deliver the keynote address.

The seminar will address all investment-related queries from participants, including how to maximise returns through stock and mutual fund investments, strategies to earn profits from dividends, key factors to consider before investing, understanding mutual funds, recovering lost shares, nominee updates and KYC renewal, transferring shares after the investor’s demise, and resolving issues related to unclaimed dividends and shares.

A quiz competition related to the investment sector will also be conducted as part of the seminar. The winners will receive exciting prizes, including Geojit gift vouchers and Manorama Yearbooks. The event venue will also set up exhibition stalls by Malayala Manorama, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, and the Investors Club. Facilities have been arranged to open free Demat accounts for all attendees.

For registration and further details, contact: 8078994093.