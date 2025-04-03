The shares of Thrissur-based South Indian bank rose more than 2 percent on Thursday after the company reported a 9 percent increase in its fourth quarter lending facilities.

The shares of the company closed 2.54 percent higher at ₹24.25 after opening at ₹23.51.

The private lender, in documents submitted to the stock exchange, said that its total gross advances for the current quarter grew by 9.97 percent year over year to ₹88,497 crore, compared to ₹80,426 crore. Gross advances represent the total sum of all loans and credit facilities extended by a bank to its customers.

The bank also said that its total deposits increased by 5.50 percent to ₹1,07,526 in Q4, compared to ₹1,01,920 in the same quarter last year. Retail deposits also increased significantly by 7.44 percent, growing to ₹1,05,011 compared to ₹97,743.

The bank's Current Account Savings Account (CASA) stood at ₹33,730 in the quarter, while the CASA ratio declined to 31.37 percent in Q4, as against 32.08 percent posted in Q4 of 2024 and 32.08 percent in Q3 FY25.