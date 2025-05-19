The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made major changes to Income Tax Return (ITR) forms for the financial year, 2024-25. The changes were announced through a notification, 40/2025, issued on April 29. The altered ITR is likely available on the I-T department's website shortly, along with instructions to furnish the returns.



General changes

The new ITR form facilitates choosing exemptions under various provisions (drop-down list) for those opting for the earlier tax system. For instance, if the taxpayer seeks exemptions under Section 80C, the individual should specify the heads under which the exemption is sought. For example, premiums for life insurance, tuition fees, investment in a provident fund, or repayment of home loan capital, etc.

The taxpayer should also furnish the details of his/her non-dormant bank accounts. Additionally, besides providing the tax amount deducted at source, the taxpayer should mention in the ITR the section under which the tax deduction has been allowed.

Individual return forms

Similar to previous years, individuals have four forms to file their tax returns: A nine-page ITR-1, a 39-page ITR-2, a 63-page ITR-3, and a seven-page ITR-4. Submitting the tax returns in the wrong form will be considered invalid.

Major changes

ITR-1

ITR-1 could be used for recording long-term capital gains of up to ₹1.25 lakh from the sale of equity shares or units of an equity-oriented mutual fund, in accordance with Section 112A of the I-T Act. Salaried taxpayers, too, could use the same form for providing details of minor capital gains. However, this form should not be used for detailing other capital gains or losses, or if it should be adjusted in the tax.

Changes in ITR-2 and ITR-3

Capital gains and losses made before July 23, 2024, should be recorded separately. The ceiling for the mandatory reporting of the worth assets and liabilities has been increased to ₹1 crore from ₹50 lakh.

ITR-4 (Sugam)

According to Section 112A of the I-T Act, those with long-term capital gains of up to ₹1.25 lakh can use the ITR-4 form from this year. All changes made to ITR-1 apply to ITR-4 as well. Additionally, those seeking exemption on rent under Section 80GG should electronically submit Form 10-BA along with their I-T returns.

Different categories of taxpayers and forms

ITR-1 (Sahaj)

Who should use the form:

Exclusive for permanent residents of India

Those with the rent of a single house as income

Salary or pension

Other income, including interest

Total income not exceeding ₹50 lakh

Long-term capital gain of up to ₹1.25 lakh according to Section 112A

Income from agriculture not exceeding ₹5,000

Those who cannot use ITR-1 include:



Merchants

Professionals

Company directors

Investors in unlisted equities

Those with TDS for withdrawing money, exceeding the limit under Section 194N, from banks

Those with assets or monetary investments in companies overseas

Winnings in lotteries, horse races, and futures trading

Capital gains above the limit specified in Section 112A

ITR-2

Who should use the form:

Hindu undivided families (HUF)

Salary or pension

Those with rental income from more than one property

Capital gains exceeding ₹1.25 lakh

Those with no revenue from business or profession

Those not allowed to use Form Sahaj

Those with winnings in lotteries, horse races, and futures trading

Those with assets or income overseas

Non-permanent residents of India

Company directors

Those who cannot use ITR-2 include:

Those with revenue from business or profession and HUF

ITR-3

Who should use the form:

Those with revenue from business or profession and HUF

Who shouldn't use the form:

Those paying self-assessment tax

ITR-4 (Sugam)

Who should use the form

Those paying self-assessment tax

Total income not exceeding ₹50 lakh

Permanent residents of India, HUF, partnerships

Salary or pension

Rental income from one house

Other income, including interest

Long-term capital gain of up to ₹1.25 lakh according to Section 112A

Income from agriculture not exceeding ₹5,000

Those who cannot use Sugam include: