Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani on Friday had pledged more investments in various projects across India's northeastern states in various projects during the inaugural Rising North-East Summit in New Delhi.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani said his company plans to invest up to ₹75,000 crore in the seven northeastern states over the next five years. "Reliance has invested more than ₹30,000 crore in the region over the past 40 years. In the next five years, we will more than double our investments, with a target of ₹75,000 crore," he said.

He added that the investments will create over 25 lakh new jobs in the region across sectors such as food processing, agriculture, and clean energy.

Meanwhile, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani committed to invest an additional ₹50,000 crore over the next 10 years in green energy, road construction and digital infrastructure sectors. This investment is on top of Rs 50,000 crore that his group had committed to investing in Assam in February.

"Three months ago, in Assam, we pledged an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Today, once again, humbled and inspired by your leadership, I announce that the Adani Group will invest an additional Rs 50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years," he said during the summit.

He also said the investments will prioritise job creation and infrastructure development in the region. "But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement. This is what Viksit Bharat 2047 is all about," he said.