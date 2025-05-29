Kitex Garments on Thursday reported a 61.1 per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching ₹31.8 crore, up from ₹19.7 crore in the same period last year.

The Kochi-based company said its total income for Q4 FY25 stood at ₹304.8 crore, compared to ₹176.2 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Of this, revenue from operations accounted for ₹300 crore.

For the full year, the company posted a net profit of ₹135.7 crore, marking a 141% increase over the previous year.

The textile manufacturer also recommended a dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. It also reported an earnings per share of ₹1.66 compared to ₹1.01 in the same period last year.

Kitex reported total revenue of ₹1,001 crore for the financial year ended March 31, up from ₹631 crore the previous year. This achievement aligns with the company’s previously announced target of reaching ₹1,000 crore in revenue by 2025.

In April, the company, in its investor presentation, said that it expects revenue of ₹5,000 crore once its new textile plants in Telangana reach full production capacity, helped by the sweeping tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on nations trading with Washington.

Kitex said that US tariffs will benefit the Indian textile industry, as New Delhi was slapped with a lesser rate compared to other major textile exporting nations. "Lower tariff rates compared to major competitors allow Kitex to offer more competitive pricing while maintaining profit margins. Kitex aims to serve 1 per cent of US textile garment requirements, representing a significant portion of potential Indian exports to the US," the company said.