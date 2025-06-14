When Kasaragod native Sreerag AR started a Facebook page in 2018 with the vision of creating an online marketplace for artists, his hopes were slim, and so were his savings. Today, his venture, Fabus Frames, connects customers across 35 countries with artists and has grown into a thriving startup from a small office in Kanhangad, a village in northern Kerala.

What began as an experiment has become a global platform featuring over 60 talented artists specialising in various types of paintings, mainly portraits. “The internet allows you to start a business from anywhere,” says Sreerag. “Many customers assume we operate out of Bengaluru, Mumbai, or Kochi—not from Kanhangad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A mechanical engineering graduate, Sreerag initially worked in prominent Mumbai-based companies. By 2016, he decided to pursue entrepreneurship. “I knew it was time to do something of my own,” he recalls. With just Rs 1.5 lakh in savings, he quit his job to explore new ventures.

His early attempts, including ideas in hardware and developing an app for chartered accountants, failed to take off. “ Along with a friend, I spent two years on these ideas, but they didn’t succeed,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

During this challenging phase, Sreerag’s father, who ran a photo frame shop and album-framing unit in Kanhangad, requested his help due to declining health. Returning home, Sreerag took time to reflect on his next move.

At the studio, interacting with local artists, he realised their talent was limited to regional markets. “I wondered why their work couldn’t reach a global audience,” he recalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sreerag started small, leveraging social media to showcase and sell the artwork. Gradually he started picking people and trained them in business skills and customer engagement and appointed employees.

A Rs 12 lakh scale-up grant from the Kerala Startup Mission gave Sreerag the boost he needed to expand. Today, Fabus Frames has a full-time 14-member team and operates an office in Kochi’s KSUM campus, too.

In 2022, Sreerag’s wife, Prajoosha, joined to manage content creation and human resources. The same year, he established the company as a private limited entity and launched its official website.

Fabus Frames aims to onboard 10,000 artists by 2025. The startup has received accolades, including recognition from Headstart Kerala and Kerala Financial Corporation’s Best Emerging Startup award, and participated in a management program at IIM Bengaluru.

Despite its success, challenges persist. “Scaling a business in this niche is tough,” admits Sreerag. “Finding and training artists, retaining them, and convincing customers of the value of handmade art are constant hurdles.”