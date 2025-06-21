Kerala now has 99 internet connections for every 100 people, according to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The national average stands at just 68 per 100, based on figures collected until March 31, 2025.



The state's internet penetration has steadily increased—up from 94 connections per 100 people in 2023–24 and 89 in 2022–23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Kerala shows a rare trend: rural areas have far more internet connections than urban regions. The rural internet density stands at 248 connections per 100 people, compared to 62 in urban Kerala. This contrasts sharply with national figures, where urban areas typically outpace rural regions. Experts attribute Kerala’s unique pattern to the state's relatively narrow urban–rural divide in infrastructure and access.

The total number of internet connections in Kerala now stands at 3.65 crore, with 1.87 crore in rural areas and 1.78 crore in urban zones. Across India, there are 96.91 crore total internet connections, including mobile data users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nationally, rural areas have only 45 internet connections per 100 people, while urban areas average 110 per 100. Maharashtra leads the country with the highest number of connections—7.94 crore.

The TRAI report also highlights growing mobile data consumption. As of March 2025, the average monthly internet usage per mobile subscriber in India was 22.19 GB—up from 19.3 GB the previous year. In 2019, before the pandemic, the figure stood at just 9.77 GB.