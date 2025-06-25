Kochi: Kerala's IT infrastructure is set to expand significantly with the Lulu Group’s IT Twin Towers at SmartCity, Kakkanad, Kochi, getting ready for a formal opening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project on June 28 in the presence of ministers and industry leaders.

The new state-of-the-art complex, developed with an investment of ₹1500 crore, is touted as South India's largest and tallest IT office towers at 152 metres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complex houses two identical towers mirroring each other with 30 floors each. Spanning over 12.74 acres, the towers offer a built-up area of 3.5 million square feet and 2.5 million square feet of leasable space.

The project is envisioned as a future-ready hub for IT and AI-driven enterprises. It has the capacity to accommodate over 30,000 IT and ITeS professionals. The project aligns with Kerala’s larger vision to emerge as a new-age innovation hub for the digital economy. Four companies have already started functioning in the facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kochi presents a compelling advantage with its strong talent pool, positioning it as a strategic hub for IT development. Our vision is to create over 50,000 professional employment opportunities through Lulu IT Parks over the next three years. Beyond talent, Kochi stands out for its cost-effective living compared to other major metros, efficient metro and water metro connectivity, a thriving culinary landscape, and world-class hospitality infrastructure. These combined advantages are firmly establishing Kochi on the global technology map,” said Abhilash Valiyavalappil, director & CEO of LuLu IT Parks, at a pre-inaugural media briefing.

"With state-of-the-art infrastructure, global-scale capacity, and integrated smart systems, the project is designed to support the world’s leading technology and AI enterprises. This development reflects Lulu’s long-term commitment to building future-ready ecosystems that generate more employment, attract global partnerships, and position the region as a key player in the world technology sector," added Abdul Rehman, Director & COO of Lulu IT Parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The infrastructure also houses an on-site helipad adds a strategic layer of connectivity to the development and the world’s largest fully automated robotic parking system, with 3200 robotic and 1300 conventional parking spaces, which can accommodate a total of 4500 vehicles across three levels.

A host of employee-friendly amenities are integrated into the three-storey amenity block, which includes a 2500-seater food court, a gymnasium, a well-equipped crèche, banking services, lounges, and display kiosks. The block also features a 600-seater conference hall designed for business meetings, forums, and tech events. The landscaped podium serves as a green oasis with walking trails, gardens, and open-air seating areas that foster community interaction.

Currently, Lulu operates Cyber Tower 1 and Cyber Tower 2 at Kochi Infopark, which houses leading global companies and provides employment to 13800 professionals.

Nishad M A, director & CEO, Lulu Group India; Fahaz Asharaff, director, Lulu Group India; Rejith Radhakrishnan, COO, Lulu Group India; Murthy Bugata, CFO-Lulu IT Parks; Swaraj N B, media head, Lulu Group India also addressed media.