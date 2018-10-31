World's tallest statue unveiled in Gujarat | All you need to know

Our Correspondent
Published: October 31, 2018 05:00 PM IST Updated: October 31, 2018 05:35 PM IST
The 182-metre steel and bronze 'Statue of Unity' was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The world's tallest statue, a $400-million effigy of Independence hero Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, that towers nearly twice the height of New York's Statue of Liberty was unveiled in Narmada district of Gujarat on Wednesday.

The 182-metre steel and bronze 'Statue of Unity' was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

Depicting Patel in traditional attire, with a shawl over the shoulders, the statue used 2,10,000 cubic metres of cement, 25,000 tonnes of steel and 1,700 tonnes of bronze.

The 'Statue of Unity' was first conceptualised by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and he had laid the foundation stone for it in 2013.

Wednesday's ceremony coincided with the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel, also known as the 'Iron man of India'.

Patel, India's first deputy prime minister, is also credited with merging of over 500 princely states into the Union of India.

