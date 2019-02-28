A timeline of escalating Indo-Pak tensions

New Delhi: Tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan was never this high since the Kargil war of 1999. The escalation of tensions was triggered by the Pulwama attack, masterminded by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). India lost 40 CRPF jawans in the gruesome incident.

On the 12th day of the attack, India retaliated by destroying Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camps in Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As a response to the Indian Air Force (IAF) action on February 26, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military installations, breaching the Line of Control (LoC).

At least 40 CRPF jawans killed in the JeM attack on army convoy.

The attempt was thwarted by the IAF, which resulted in an aerial engagement between Pakistan Air Force F-16s and India's MiG-21s.

Here is a timeline of the events:

February 14

• 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

• India found out that the attack was carried out by Pak-based JeM terrorists.

February 14-26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying last respects to the 40 CRPF jawans killed in a terrorist attack at Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

• India gathered specific intelligence regarding the JeM terror camps across the border.

February 26

• Indian Air Force pounds the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot, eliminating JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and jihadis.

• This facility at Balakot was headed by Yousuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 fighters pounded JeM's terror camps in PoK on February 26.

• This non-military pre-emptive action was specifically targeted at the JeM camp.

• At 5.12 am, Pak Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that Indian aircraft intruded from Muzaffarabad sector but Pak troops responded timely and effectively.

• He claimed the intrusion happened 3-4 miles into LoC.

• Later, Pakistan admitted raids by IAF jets at three places, but claimed intrusion took place only from Muzaffarabad sector.

• Pakistan also threatened India to face a "surprise retaliation."

Pak Director General of ISPR Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with chiefs of Navy and Air Force along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

• Heavy military mobilization in Jammu and Kashmir and along the International Border.

Unofficial claims

• Around 350 terrorists killed in the air strike on JeM facility.

• 12 of IAF's Mirage 2000 fighters remained in Pakistan air space for 21 minutes.

• Pakistan tried to respond to the IAF action by deploying the F-16s.

• Even before the Pakistan's response came, all the IAF jets returned to bases safely.

• Pakistan media taken to Balakot. Their reports claimed no destruction.

February 27

• In the wee hours, security forces surrounded a house in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and killed two JeM terrorists.

• Later in the day, an IAF transport helicopter MI-17V-5 crashed in Budgam district of J&K due to technical glitch. Six personnel were killed.

• Soon, reports of Pakistan Air Force breaching the Line of Control (LoC) started coming from Kashmir.

IAF transport helicopter MI-17V-5 crashed in Budgam district.

• Following the incident, Pakistan claimed that PAF shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistan air space.

• Pakistan claimed an aircraft fell inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the other inside Indian territory.

• Pakistan also claimed two pilots were arrested by their troops on ground.

• First to report, Pakistan media identified the captured pilot as Wing Commander Abhinandan.

• Soon, the Indian government said the PAF attempt to attack India's military installations in various places in Kashmir was futile as IAF responded quickly by shooting down a PAF F-16 fighter jet.

• India admitted it lost a MiG-21 and a pilot was missing in action, adding Pakistan has claimed that the IAF pilot is in their custody.

• Soon, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed in a televised address that two IAF pilots were in custody of Pakistan Army.

• Imran Khan sought to defuse the escalating tension by saying war can lead to unknown consequences while making an oblique reference to the nuclear weapons possessed by both countries.

• Imran Khan also called a meeting of National Command Authority (NCA), a top decision making body on nuclear issues.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

A man watches the speech of the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

• PM again met heads of security forces in the evening at his residence.

• Later in the evening, the MEA issued a demarche on the act of aggression by Pakistan.

• It was conveyed India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action.

Raveesh Kumar (left), spokesman for Indian Foreign Ministry, speaks as Air Vice-Marshal R.G.K Kapoor looks on during a media briefing in New Delhi. Reuters

• India strongly objected to a video by Pakistan of the captured Indian Air Force pilot as a violation of international norms and the Geneva convention.

• Pakistan was advised to ensure the IAF pilot's immediate and safe return.

• A dossier was handed over to Pakistan authorities. It detailed JeM's activities in Pak territory, including training camps and military trainers.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI).