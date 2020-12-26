Rajinikanth progressing well: Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad/Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuations, is progressing well, the hospital said on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami spoke to the actor over phone and enquired about his health, an official release here said, adding he prayed for the star's speedy recovery.

The hospital said the actor's blood pressure was still on the higher side although it is under better control than on Friday. Investigations have not revealed anything 'alarming' so far about his health, the hospital said in a bulletin.

The 70-year old actor is scheduled to undergo more investigations on Saturday, reports of which would be available by the evening, it said.

"Mr Rajinikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday," it said.

His blood pressure medications were being titrated carefully and he would continue to be under close monitoring, it said.

He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors were not being allowed to meet him, it said.

Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge would be taken by the evening, the bulletin added.

Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuations.

He was in the Telangana capital since December 13 to shoot for Tamil flick, 'Annathe,' a Sun Pictures production and he isolated himself after four of the crew members tested COVID-19 positive days ago.

The superstar, however, tested negative.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Kamal Haasan have wished the actor a speedy recovery. The actor is set to launch his own political party next month ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.