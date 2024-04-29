Malayali doctor, wife killed during robbery in Chennai; 100 sovereigns of gold missing

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2024 08:30 AM IST Updated: April 29, 2024 09:00 AM IST
Sivan Nair, Prasannakumari. Photo: Manorama

Chennai: In a tragic incident, a Malayali couple was killed during a robbery at their residence in Muthapudupet, Avadi here on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Sivan Nair, a Siddha doctor, and his wife Prasannakumari, a teacher.

The assailants took off with one hundred sovereigns of gold. According to preliminary reports, they entered the couple's home posing as patients. Sivan Nair was operating a clinic adjacent to his residence at Muthapudupet Gandhinagar.

The neighbours intimated the police about the incident on hearing a huge commotion from the house. However, by the time law enforcement arrived at the scene, the perpetrators had fled.

The police are investigating the matter. The victims' bodies have been shifted to the government hospital for autopsy.

