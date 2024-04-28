HD Deve Gowda's son, grandson booked for sexual harassment, stalking

Hassan (Karnataka): A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against the son and grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda - former minister H D Revanna and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna respectively. The case was registered at Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook.



The complainant said she is a relative of Revanna's wife Bhavani. She alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her, and his son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have "vulgar conversations" with her. She also alleged that there was a threat to her life as well as other members of her family.

The case was registered after the Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal following a letter by the Chairperson of Women's Commission Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to the government. The police have information that Prajwal, has left the country, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office.

The 33-year-old Prajwal was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.