Supreme Court suspends three controversial farm laws

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would pass orders to suspend three controversial farm laws.

Chief Justice of India SA Bodbde informed this while hearing a batch of petitions. An order in this regard is expected soon.

The Chief Justice informed that the court would form a four-member committee of Ashok Gulati, Harsimrat Mann, Pramod Joshi and Anil Dhanavat to resolve the deadlock between the government and protesting farmers.

"We believe in the committee and we are going to constitute it. The committee will be part of judicial proceedings," legal website Live Law reported.

The Chief Justice said the Supreme Court has the power to suspend legislation. "But the suspension must not be for an empty purpose. We will form a committee which will submit a report to us," he said before forming the committee.

The Chief Justice said the committee will submit a report to the Supreme Court and that the panel will not punish anyone or pass any orders. "Every person who is genuinely interested in solving the problem is expected to go before the committee," the Chief Justice said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court observed that the three laws were passed without consultation.

Meanwhile, leaders of various farmers' unions said they will hold a core committee meeting to discuss the Supreme Court orders.

Farmers from different Indian states have been staging protests, demanding the repeal of the farm laws, which farmers believe will threaten their livelihood.

The government is adamant on implementing the laws and hence it could not end the deadlock despite holding eight rounds of talks with the famers' representatives. The ninth round of discussion is scheduled for January 15.