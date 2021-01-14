PM Modi retweets his Manorama Yearbook piece on Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared on twitter an article written by him on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' for the Manorama Yearbook 2021.

The prime minister retweeted the piece titled 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Transforming India' from Manorama Online's official Twitter handle.

"This global pandemic has brought to the fore India's character for the entire world to behold, as a resilient and united nation,"Modi tweeted, quoting from his article.

"Wrote for the Manorama Yearbook, which is widely read across India, on the year just gone by and the quest towards and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he tweeted.

The tweet was retweeted over 1000 times and liked by over 5000 users within an hour.

In his exclusive article for the Yearbook, the prime minister says 2020 will be known as a year of internal discovery for India.

"Some may call the year 2020 as a year of external disruptions due to the pandemic. But I firmly believe that 2020 will be known, not as a year of external disruption, but as a year of internal discovery, for our society and for our nation," Modi wrote.

Modi also said that in the face of trying circumstances, India has not only stayed firm but also helped the world.

The yearbook is power-packed in 25 sections and has write-ups on post-COVID careers, the cost of COVID-19 on the Indian economy, work from home, Indo-Pak and Sino-India relations and attitude and aptitude among other topics.

