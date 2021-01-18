'Tandav' makers apologise, say no intent to hurt sentiments

Mumbai: The makers of Amazon Prime Video series 'Tandav' on Monday apologised unconditionally after complaints that one of its episodes had hurt "Hindu sentiments."

The political drama series, released on Amazon Prime Video last week, is facing flak for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a manner hurtful to religious sentiments of people.

An official statement from the cast and crew of Tandav said, "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.

"Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead.

"The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybodys sentiments," the statement said.

Security upped outside Amazon, Saif offices

In the backdrop of the controversy, security was stepped up outside the head office of Amazon, a key player in streaming video space, in Mumbai and at the office of actor Saif Ali Khan who stars in the political drama series, police officials said on Monday.

To avoid any untoward incident in the wake of the controversy, security was stepped up outside the head office of Amazon Prime Video in BKC, a financial district, and also at the office of Khan in suburban Mumbai, the officials said.

Amazon, a US headquartered online giant, also runs a popular streaming service in India.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Monday called for a boycott of the web series for allegedly mocking Hindu deities and several leaders of his party have taken objection to the show's content.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 8, Manjunath Singe, said BJP leader Ram Kadam took out a morcha at the Amazon head office in BKC due to which we have tightened the security outside the office. We will keep a vigil outside the office and keep patrolling.

Security has also been strengthened outside the office of Khan, a lead character in the show, in suburban Bandra, another police official said.

Kadam has filed a complaint at the Ghatkopar Police Station against the series.

An FIR was lodged against series director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station late on Sunday night.

Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the controversy around the web series.

BJP MP Manoj Kotak has written to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series.

The drama series, starring Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday last.

(With PTI inputs)