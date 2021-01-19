DRDO lab develops 'bike ambulance'

New Delhi: A DRDO laboratory on Monday handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force a bike-based ambulance that has been developed to provide quicker medical support to those living in congested streets and remote locations, the defence ministry said.

The vehicle named 'Rakshita' has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a premier laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"It will provide life-saving aid for evacuation of injured patients from low intensity conflict areas. This will be handy in the congested streets and remote locations, where access through ambulances is difficult and time consuming," the defence ministry said in a release.

"The bike can respond to a medical emergency need of patients faster than a four-wheeler due to its functionality and integrated emergency medical support system," it said.

It said Rakshita is fitted with a customised reclining casualty evacuation seat (CES) which can be fitted in and taken out as per requirement.

"The vital parameters of the patient can be monitored on the dashboard mounted LCD. It is also equipped with air splint, medical and oxygen kit for on spot medical care," it added.