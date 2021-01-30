Malayalam
SAT JAN 30, 2021 6:53 PM IST
Blast near Israel Embassy: Delhi Police's Special Cell questioning people

Low intensity blast held in front of Israel Embassy, in new Delhi on Friday. 29 January 2021.(Photo: IANS/Bidesh Manna)
PTI
Published: January 30, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell is questioning some people, including a few Iranian nationals, in connection with the minor blast near the Israeli Embassy, official sources said on Saturday.

A team from the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) of the NSG visited the spot for post-blast analysis, a senior officer said, adding that the findings will be shared with the Delhi Police team investigating the case.

The minor blast took place on Friday evening in a high-security zone of the national capital. No one was injured.

An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of the blast, sources had said. It had reportedly suggested an Iranian link to the incident.

Earlier in the day, an investigation team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visited the site near the embassy to collect more evidence as part of its ongoing probe.

A case has been registered and the Special Cell is investigating the matter.

