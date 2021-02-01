Internet suspended in Delhi's border areas for 2 more days

New Delhi: The government has suspended internet connectivity for two days at the Singhu and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) border, and Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border for two more days at the request of Delhi Police, officials said on Monday.

According to the government order, in the exercise of powers conferred under sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017), and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of Internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri and their adjoining areas in the National Capital Territory from 11 p.m. on January 31 to 11 p.m. on February 2.

On Monday, the police officials also fenced the Delhi border near Ghazipur with the barbed wires to stop the protesting farmers entering the national capital from the Uttar Pradesh.

The police also deployed heavy security at the Ghazipur protest site.

On Saturday, the government has decided to suspend the internet services for two days between January 29 to January 31.

The development comes against the backdrop of two recent incidents of violence within a week -- mayhem during the January 26 farmers' tractor rally, and the clash between protesting farmers and local residents at Singhu border on Friday.

The police carried out a baton charge and fired teargas shells following the clash on Friday over the locals' demand to clear the roads which have been closed for the last two months as the farmers are camping there to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

The farmers and the locals also pelted stones at each other.

On January 26, after the violent clashes in several parts of Delhi, the Internet services were temporarily suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure.

The Delhi Police has registered several cases in connection with the Republic Day violence.