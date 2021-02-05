4G mobile Internet service being restored in entire J&K

Jammu: High-speed mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, exactly 18 months after it was suspended in August 2019 when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state.

"4G mobile Internet services being restored in entire J&K," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

The services, according to sources, are likely to resume from Friday midnight.

In August last year, 4G mobile services were retored in two districts: Udhampur in the Jammu division and Ganderbal in the Kashmir division.

All other 18 districts of the union territory have only 2G mobile Internet services.

Mobile telephony and Internet services were suspended on August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated and the state bifurcated and downgraded to a Union Territory.

While mobile telephony was restored after five months, restrictions on Internet services continued.

In early 2020, 2G internet services were restored.

There has been growing demand from businesses, students and professionals for the restoration of 4G mobile Internet services.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)