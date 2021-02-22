ESI health cardholders allowed to seek treatment at nearest empanelled hospitals

New Delhi: The health scheme beneficiaries of the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Corporation can seek treatment at empanelled hospitals if there are no ESI hospitals or dispensaries within their 10km radius.

This is possible as the earlier distance limit of 25 km has been reduced by the authorities.

The ESI members, with the ESI identity card or a printout of the health passbook, are allowed to directly seek medical care at the empanelled hospitals, ESI board member V Radhakrishnan said. Till now, the referrals from ESI hospitals were needed.

The empanelled hospitals are private hospitals providing super-specialty treatment.

The treatment rates approved by the ESI will be applicable. The beneficiary can approach the ESI offices for reimbursement. An online facility for this would also be set up.

If further treatment or hospital admission is needed, then the empanelled hospital should secure permission from the ESI hospital.