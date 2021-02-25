President's Rule in Puducherry after Congress govt falls

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to impose President's Rule in Puducherry, days after a Congress-led government in the union territory lost power during a vote of confidence.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the decision was taken as no party came forward to stake claim to form the government in Puducherry following the resignation of the chief minister V Narayanasamy.

Subsequently, the Lieutenant Governor had recommended President's Rule there and the Union Cabinet has approved the same, the minister said.

After the President's assent, the assembly will be dissolved, Javadekar said, while adding that further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon.

He also noted that the model code of conduct was expected to come into effect soon after the Election Commission announces the dates for elections there, along with four states.

Narayanasamy, who led the Congress government, resigned on Monday ahead of the confidence vote after his government was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of his party MLAs and a DMK legislator in recent days.

Meanwhile, in Puducherry, Narayanasamy cautioned the voters against supporting the alliance comprising BJP, AINRC and AIADMK in the coming assembly polls and claimed these parties would have no qualms to merge the Union Territory with Tamil Nadu.

Addressing party workers during a demonstration, he said,"my government was toppled through undemocratic and scrupulous designs and the conspiracy hatched by the BJP in coordination with the AINRC and AIADMK."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting organised by the BJP in Puducherry on Thursday and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects for the poll-bound UT.