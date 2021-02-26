EC likely to announce Kerala Assembly election dates today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 26, 2021 11:46 AM IST

The Election Commission has called for press meet at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday at 4:30pm. It is likely that during the press conference it will announce the Assembly election dates in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

The by-election for Malappuram Lok Sabha seat will also be conducted simultaneously.

The results from all these places will likely be announced on the same day and the process of Assembly formation will be completed before May 1, 2021.

RELATED ARTICLES

(to be updated)

MORE IN NEWS