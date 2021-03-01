Bengaluru civic admin blames visitors from Kerala, Maharashtra for latest COVID-19 spike

Bengaluru/Mumbai: The Bengaluru civic administration has blamed visitors from Kerala and Maharashtra for the emergence of three COVID-19 clusters in the city in the last few days.

The state authorities pointed out that though Covid-negative certificates have been made mandatory for those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra, many are coming into the state bypassing the norm.

The new clusters have emerged in the Yelahanka zone of the Garden City. The clusters identified by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike are Agragami College, Sambhram College of Management Studies and Purva Venezia Apartments.

Majority of those tested positive at Agragami College and Sambhram College of Management Studies are Keralite students.

In Maharashtra

Meanwhile, in view of the increasing cases of Covid-19, night curfew has been extended in Pune till March 14. The curfew will continue between 11 pm and 6 am, during which there will be restrictions on travel.

Schools, colleges and coaching classes will not open till March 14.

Lockdown has been clamped in the Hingoli district of Marathwada region from March 1 to 7. Educational institutions, places of worship, conference halls will be shut down.

Lockdown has also been extended for a week in Amaravati city and adjoining Achalpur.