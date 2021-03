The prices of both domestic and commercial LPG have gone up again.

From Monday, March 1, a cylinder of LPG used at homes will cost Rs 25 more. The consumer will have to pay the new price Rs 826 from Monday.

This year domestic LPG price has moved up by Rs 200.

A cylinder of LPG used at commercial establishments will cost Rs 1,618 after a hike of Rs 100 from Monday.